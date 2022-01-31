Brady thrilled to win the race for Blackpool's Lubala

Jon Brady says new signing Bez Lubala is 'determined' to focus on his football after joining the Cobblers on loan from Blackpool.

The 24-year-old is the fifth man to head to Sixfields on loan this month, following Chanka Zimba, Tyler Magloire, Josh Eppiah and Idris Kanu.

"We feel Bez is a good signing for us, his ability and attributes fit the profile we are looking for," said Brady.

Bez Lubala.

"He has a strong relationship with Colin Calderwood from Colin's time at Blackpool so we know all about Bez and he knows all about us and we are delighted he is joining us.

"He had a really good spell at Crawley with plenty of goals and assists in League Two and has a lot of pace and is a threat.

"There was a lot of interest in Bez from a number of clubs at both this and higher levels and we are really pleased to welcome him to Sixfields."

Lubala has not played in nearly a year and was last week found not guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman by Lewes Crown Court.