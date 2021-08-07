Brady thrilled to start new season with all three points

Jon Brady. Picture: Pete Norton

Jon Brady was delighted to start the new season with three points in front of Cobblers' returning supporters at Sixfields on Saturday.

Town started slowly against Port Vale but struck midway through the first-half when Benny Ashley-Seal was in the right place at the right time to stab home from a long throw-in.

James Wilson missed a great chance to level just before half-time, and Vale were then unable to recover after goalkeeper Lucas Covolan was red-carded 10 minutes into the second period.

It was far from a perfect performance but the result made for an excellent start to the new campaign.

"We're certainly happy with three points on the board - you always want that, especially at home in front of our fans on the opening day of the season," said Brady.

"It was a real battle early on. They came to play on the front foot and try and turn us and it was one hell of a battle in there.

"I felt they had the ascendency early on and we were trying to get a foothold in the game because we were struggling a little bit, but we got the goal at the right time and that eased the pressure.

"It was a good finish from Benny and thereafter we came in at half-time, we regrouped and I needed to make a couple of changes to get a foothold in the game.

"Obviously the real turning point in the game was their goalkeeper getting sent off and Nicke (Kabamba) did really well.