Brady thrilled to land Villa’s Revan on loan

Dominic Revan.

Manager Jon Brady believes new signing Dominic Revan will provide the Cobblers with good depth and competition across their defensive line.

The 20-year-old, who has been at Aston Villa since the age of eight, will spend the next fourth months on loan at Sixfields.

“Dominic is a highly rated defender who can play anywhere across the back line,” said Brady.

“He can play as a centre-back or as a full-back and he is quick, aggressive and a player with a first-class attitude who made a real impact when he had a loan spell last season.