Brady thrilled to land last-minute move for former Leeds United attacker

Tyler Roberts

Jon Brady was thrilled to secure a deadline day move for Wales international and former Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts.

The 25-year-old joined Cobblers on a season-long loan from Birmingham City just minutes before the window closed.

"Tyler is an attacking player who has a fantastic pedigree," said Brady. "The amount of football he has played at Premier League, Championship and international level speaks for itself and we think he will be a valuable addition to the squad with his ability and experience.

“His versatility is also important. He can play in a number of attacking positions and that gives us options. He travels well with the ball, he can break lines and he can both create and take opportunities.

"He is a technical player who is good on the ball and we are delighted to be able to welcome him in to the squad.”