Jon Brady can’t wait to start working with Callum Morton after bringing the striker back to Sixfields on a season long-loan.

The 24-year-old was superb for the Cobblers in 2020, scoring eight goals in 12 games on loan from West Brom, and whilst he has not hit the same heights since, Brady believes he can get the best out of him back at Sixfields – and on paper, with his energy, pace and work-rate, it looks a perfect fit.

"Callum is a player we know all about and Cobblers fans will know all about and it is great to be able to bring him home," said Brady. "We know his strengths, what he is good at and we believe he will suit us and we will suit him.

"He is still only 24 but he has a good record at a number of clubs and we will play to those strengths. He also has experience of playing in all three divisions of the EFL and we think we can bring the best out of him.

He's back! Callum Morton