Brady thrilled as Cobblers continue fine form with last-gasp win at Swindon

A happy Jon Brady!

A jubilant Jon Brady was thrilled with the way in which his players overcame several setbacks and carried out the gameplan to beat Swindon Town 2-1 in a another comeback win at the County Ground on Saturday.

The Cobblers were without a number of players due to injury and illness, including top scorer Sam Hoskins, and they were also denied a clear penalty in the first-half in Wiltshire when Louis Appéré was shoved to the ground.

There was also an element of controversy about Jonny Williams’ 62nd-minute opener, which came from a throw-in that should have gone the other way, but Town dug in and roared back, with substitute Ben Fox levelling seven minutes later.

A draw would have been a good result for Northampton given the amount of players that were missing, but they went one better just two minutes from time when Fox returned the favour and set up Mitch Pinnock for a dramatic winner.

"It’s a great result,” said Brady. “In the first-half, the way we set out tactically, we limited them and they only had one shot on target in the whole game.

"We did get a bit loose in possession in the second-half but we found a way to win and to restrict them to so few chances all game, I think that’s testament to the way we set out tactically and the way the players implemented it.

“Foxy came on and scores on and creates the other and his appetite to win the ball back, get it off Hylts (Danny Hylton) and then put in a great cross for Mitch to score, it was just brilliant play from the young man.

"You have to find a way and we have managed to do that today.”

Despite the win, Brady could not resist expressing his frustration over the officials, adding: "Tactically, I thought we had it spot on to limit them to so little, and their goal – Swindon kick it out of play but they get the throw and our players are complaining so they take it quickly, it opens up and they score, but the less said about the referee, the better.