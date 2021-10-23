Brady thrilled after 'relentless' Cobblers power to victory at Tranmere

Jon Brady celebrates in front of the travelling supporters at Prenton Park.

A thrilled Jon Brady hailed his side's 'relentless energy and intensity' that caused Tranmere Rovers all sorts of problems during Saturday's 2-0 win at Prenton Park.

Both sides came into this game in good form and high up in the table but only one ever looked like coming away with all three points.

Cobblers shaded a relatively tight first-half but they were irrepressible and irresistible after the break, carving out a string of clear-cut opportunities.

Kion Etete's fabulous finish was followed by a clinical spot-kick from Sam Hoskins, while Paul Lewis and Hoskins himself missed further chances.

And, according to Brady, it was Town's off-the-ball work that laid the foundations for their dominance.

"We are very pleased because of the energy and intensity we played with," he said.

"What we tried to do is control the game and I thought we did really well to take the sting out of the game in the first-half.

"The big thing was that we did not allow them a second on the ball in their own half because we pressed the hell out of them.

"We were relentless in what we did and that gave us the returns going forward because both of our goals came off good transitions and we had chances to score more.

"Their goalkeeper has made a few good saves and Sammy's also hit the underside of the bar and at the other end I think they only managed one shot on target.