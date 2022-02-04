Brady: This is the strongest squad I've had during my time in charge of Cobblers

Jon Brady says Cobblers' current squad is the strongest he's had available to him during his time in charge of the club.

It's coming up to a year since Brady first took over at the Cobblers, initially appointed on an interim basis following Keith Curle's sacking.

Made permanent boss in the summer, Brady and his coaching staff then overhauled the squad before another busy month of transfer activity in January.

Jon Brady.

Six players came in, including Bez Lubala and Louis Appere on deadline day, and Brady is now as happy as he's ever been with the options at his disposal.

"I look around the squad at the moment and I feel it's the strongest squad we've had since I've been in charge," he said.

"We need to get a few of the new signings up to speed but once they are up to speed, I think the group will feel even stronger.

"That's a real positive for us going forward. I haven't had a load of selection options in that top line and in wide areas but now I feel we have options that can make a difference.

"Some of these players who have come in could help us, not just for this season, but maybe for the future as well, even though they're only loans. That was another careful consideration."

The addition of five attacking players should also provide a reminder to Brady's current squad that they are not automatic starters.

For so long this season, the first XI has almost picked itself but the likes of Paul Lewis, Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins now have strong competition for their places.

Brady added: "Those players you mention are more self-starters and are more motivated to do well for the team than anyone and they also give up a lot for the team.