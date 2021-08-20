Brady: There's 'a lot more to come' from Cobblers despite winning start

Jon Brady.

There's little danger of Cobblers manager Jon Brady getting carried away with his side's terrific start to the new campaign.

Town have two from two in the league - the first time they've achieved that in six years - and also beat Championship side Coventry City in the EFL Cup.

But their performances so far have been more workmanlike than dominant in grinding out hard-fought 1-0 wins over both Port Vale and Colchester United.

"It might be a perfect start in terms of results but we know we can keep improving," admitted Brady ahead of Saturday's game against Rochdale.

"We've had three strong challenges and three different challenges but it's been a real strong start and the boys have shown their togetherness on and off the pitch.

"Our organisation has been really good as well but we also know there's still a lot of improvement to make and that's a good thing. We've got 12 new players and we're trying to connect them and we believe there's a lot more to come.

"It will take time but it's great that we're picking up wins while we're not at our best."

Cobblers are a game behind most other teams in League Two after their midweek trip to Newport County was postponed and rearranged for September.

"Potentially it could be a blessing because it gives us an opportunity to have a bit of a reset, but either way, I think we could have taken on the challenge of the game," Brady added.

"But you've got to adapt to the situation and by not having a game, it gives us a chance to get out and watch the opposition.

"It's also a great opportunity for learning within the group so we'll be doing a lot of stuff that we believe will help us for the game on Saturday and beyond that.