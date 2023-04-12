Jon Brady

Jon Brady says any Cobblers supporter who is prepared to give his team ‘stick’ should stay away from Sixfields for the promotion run-in.

The Town boss believes his players have earned the unequivocal backing of every supporter for the way in which they have overcome a crushing injury list to sit second in Sky Bet League Two with five games remaining.

Cobblers have been without nine, 10, 11 or even 12 players at different points over the last six weeks or so and yet they have won six in 10 and lost just two of their previous 15 games.

It's now crunch time in the promotion battle with Northampton starting their five-game run-in with a huge game at fourth-placed Carlisle United on Saturday.

"I get a lot of stick on social media but it's about taking the pressure off these players because we have no divine right to win a game at this level at any time, let alone with so many injuries,” said Brady.

"To win games with 10 plus players out consistently, it's just testament to the players and their belief and their mindset and now we have five more games to go.

"Over the last six weeks we have lost six right-sided centre-backs. You look at a lot of top clubs in the Premier League, I'm not sure anyone could cope with that, but we are finding a way.

"Whoever gives this team stick, I don't want them here. Everyone needs to get behind this group because we need the people who are behind this town and behind this football club really roaring us on and helping us that way.

"They can be the 12th man. But if you want to moan, go away, I don't want to know you.”

Cobblers finished Monday’s game against Gillingham with Jack Sowerby, a midfielder by trade, and Canadian debutant David Norman, who had never played in England before, as part of a makeshift back three.

Some players were also struggling with illness and yet they bounced back to winning ways with Will Hondermarck smashing home a brilliant 82nd-minute winner.

Brady added: “We set them out in a way to take the game to Gillingham and we dominated possession and controlled the game, especially in the first-half, which was really good.