Jon Brady has urged Cobblers supporters to continue to ‘sing loud and sing proud’ as his side head to Sutton United this evening.

After an impressive debut season in the EFL last year, Sutton have enjoyed another excellent League Two campaign and are currently 10th in the table. Matt Gray’s side did at one point threaten to make a late dash for the play-offs but a seven-game winless run appears to have put an end to those hopes.

However, given most of those seven games were tight encounters against promotion-chasing teams, to take Sutton lightly would be a mistake, especially as they possess the physicality to seriously test what’s likely to be a makeshift Cobblers defence at Gander Green Lane this evening.

Brady said: "They were right up there last season and I think they'd be even higher this season without injuries but everyone knows what a great job Matt Gray and Jason Goodliffe are doing there.

"They are a very competitive team and we know how tough it will be. We will need to stand up to that challenge and be the best version of ourselves and if we do that, we believe we can get a positive result.”

With over 500 fans expected to head down to London, Brady added: "It’s important we show them our gratitude for supporting us. I think they can see a team that is decimated by injuries but the players and the staff are giving their all to try and sustain this push.

