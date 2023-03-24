Cobblers boss Jon Brady wants his players to enjoy themselves and play with a ‘freedom’ going into the business end of the season after claiming they were ‘written off by a lot of people’ in the battle for promotion to League One.

Cobblers had held a top three spot for most of the season up until Christmas before a run of just one win in seven games across January and February allowed rival teams to catch up and, in some instances, overtake them.

However, four wins in the last six and back-to-back victories at Sixfields have catapulted them right back into the mix. Town are level on points with Carlisle United and just one behind Stevenage. Leyton Orient are a further six clear at the top.

"The table looks better now than a few weeks ago but we aren't looking any further forward than the next game and we're just enjoying it now,” said Brady.

"I feel a lot of people had written us off, especially with the situation we are in and the limited bodies we've had, but all the players can do is give their best and they are doing that.

"I feel we have momentum at the moment but we need to be consistent in our performances and how we apply ourselves and our work ethic because it's been really good in the last few weeks.

"It's nice to have a free week this week to rest a few bodies and put some good work into others and then we can go into the weekend feeling really strong with the group we have available.

"The players have put themselves in this position and they have done it as a group, and now they need to enjoy these last nine games and go out and play with a freedom and a joy and just try to be the best they can.”

Akin Odimayo could return on Saturday and Aaron McGowan is back from suspension, but 10 others are either injured or on international duty as Cobblers head to mid-table Doncaster, who have won only one of their last seven.

"Recent form don’t amount to too much,” warned Brady. “You can't underestimate anyone and we never do. We do our homework on all the opposition and we will try to find a way to exploit any weaknesses they have and nullify any threats.

"We will set the players out the best way to get three points and we will be attacking the game head on.”

Cobblers have struck a nice balance in the last few games between creating chances at one end and limiting the opposition to not many at the other, highlighted by their comfortable 1-0 win over Crewe.

"I watched the game back and I feel we have had the game won earlier,” Brady admitted. “Crewe's young goalkeeper on loan from Brighton was probably man of the match. He was outstanding and what a future he'll have.

"I think he even got a little clip to Louis' thunderbolt and I thought Kieron's crossed the line but we won the game so I'm not going to harp on about that.