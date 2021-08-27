Brady talks tactics and why he might change formation

Jon Brady.

Whilst 4-4-2 is his preferred formation for now, Jon Brady has not ruled out changing systems in the future.

Cobblers have lined-up 4-4-2 in every match so far this season, aside from the EFL Cup victory at Coventry City where they played 3-5-2 before switching to 4-2-3-1.

In the last few matches, Town's opponents have deployed three at the back in a 3-4-2-1, with Rochdale in particular causing problems during their victory at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think it's probably a trend from the Euros with so many teams playing 3-4-2-1 and people do go with trends," said Brady.

"We're building a structure where we play to our strengths but you also have to nullify any threats from the opposition and exploit any weaknesses.

"When you weigh up the balance, we still believe we can keep improving and get a lot better at what we do and how we do it. You could succumb and change shape, and there will be times when we do, but at the moment, we feel we can still get better at what we do and we have belief within the group.

"The result didn't look good against Rochdale but when we watched it back, we felt we were in control because they dropped back to a deep block and hit us on the counter-attack.

"So there will be times when we change shape but I feel we're getting stronger."

Brady confirmed 4-4-2 is his preferred formation for now, but he will shake it up when he sees fit.

"It probably is in a way but we're flexible and adaptable and ready to change and you have to be in football," he added.

"I don't think you can be stuck and play only one way because opposition change and threats change.

"We have a certain way that we want to play and how we want to do things but there's also got to be that flexibility and adaptability in what we do.