Brady 'takes full responsibility' after 'soft' Cobblers 'rolled over' against Wrexham

Jon Brady

Jon Brady accepted ‘full responsibility’ for Cobblers’ defensive horror show against Wrexham on Saturday, admitting his side simply ‘rolled over’ during the 4-1 defeat.

Brady’s teams have always prided themselves on their intensity and competitiveness during his three and a half year reign at Sixfields but they were way off the pace at the Racecourse, conceding four soft goals all in alarmingly similar fashion.

Ryan Barnett created all four goals with his delivery from the right as Cobblers repeatedly failed to stop cross and defend their box properly. They were also overpowered and overrun in midfield and out-muscled in too many individual battles.

"It was nowhere near good enough,” said Brady. “We lost so many duels all over the pitch. We were way too soft. It was disappointing and I don't feel we have been that easy to roll over in my time.

"Wrexham are a really good side. They have top strikers and top players all over the pitch but we are in the game at 2-1 and we miss a chance to make it 2-2 just before their third. The goalkeeper makes a great save to tip it around the post from Tyler (Roberts).

"We're creating chances but we then give the ball away and it's too soft and it's too easy to score against us and I take full responsibility for that. I have to get that right and now we have time in the break to make sure we do.”

Whilst the scoreline suggests different, there was not all that much in the game between both boxes. Cobblers regularly threatened as Cameron McGeehan found the net while Sam Hoskins and Tyler Roberts – twice – both had chances, but poor finishing and defensive softness provided Wrexham with their easiest three points of the season.

Brady added: "It's about our work off the ball and making sure we are working back and doing our jobs defensively because going forward I think we're good and we're creating chances.

"We created as many chances as them and we are getting into the final third and we're getting into their penalty area and we're breaking their back-line. There's Sam's chance at the end, there's definitely a penalty on Tyler, their goalkeeper tips it around the corner when we could go 2-2 and we have various other chances.

"But, unfortunately, we are too soft going the other way and that’s something we need to get right.”