Brady 'surprised' by Wigan's lowly league position as Cobblers head north

Jon Brady admits he’s ‘surprised’ to see Wigan Athletic so low in the current League One table.

The Latics, managed by Shaun Maloney, are 17th in League One, a point and a place below the Cobblers, but they go into tonight’s game at the Brick Community Stadium on the back of an excellent 1-0 victory at Barnsley.

And despite their stuttering form, Wigan boast a very impressive defensive record. Only Wrexham (11) have conceded fewer goals in League One than Maloney’s side (12) and they also have the third most clean sheets (8).

"Absolutely,” said Brady when asked if he was surprised by Wigan’s start to the season. “You look at the quality they have and the players they have, I am surprised.

"But nothing is straightforward in the league this season and there are a lot of surprises. We know how strong they can be and they got a great result at Barnsley away on Saturday. They dug in really well against a big, strong Barnsley side.

"They have liked to build with the ball and that’s not really changed too much but they’ve got good players all round and we have to be at our best to get something out of the game.

"You can see how strong they’ve been at the back and the challenge for us to break that back-line and if we can do that and keep another clean sheet, that would be amazing.”

Wigan’s win at Barnsley, and Shrewsbury’s shock victory over Birmingham, was further proof of the unpredictability of League One this season.

Brady added: "It's another tough game. I keep repeating myself but they're all tough games in this league. You see Shrewsbury beating Birmingham. There's no real form in the league and you can't say any result is nailed on.

"Crawley picked up an important win and that put Orient in the relegation zone and we're only three points away. Everyone is competitive and there's no quarter given by anyone.

"If we organise ourselves right, we'll give ourselves every chance of picking up points away from home. Effort, application, togetherness are non-negotiables for us and that’s always been evident but we need that and more on Tuesday.”