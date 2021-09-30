Brady suggests there could be more surprises after 'adaptable' Cobblers switch formation
Town have played various different shapes already this season
Jon Brady could throw up one or two more surprises with his formation after making another adjustment last time out.
Town generally favour 4-4-2 but have played three at the back on occasion while at Salford on Saturday they started out as a 4-3-3.
Brady has previously spoken about the importance of building a squad that is flexible and can adapt to different shapes, and he will continue to make adjustments where he sees fit.
"I wasn't experimenting with the formation on Saturday and I think the way we started the game proved it was the right decision," said Brady, whose team dominated the first 20 minutes at Salford.
"It was more of a 4-3-3 and I felt it was really strong and really good, but unfortunately, after we scored, we stopped doing what we were doing so well and we had to make some tactical tweaks later in the game to get the ascendancy back.
"We recruited for a team that can be flexible and adaptable and we will change shape at times to try and exploit the opposition, but we won't do it every game because there also needs to be consistency.
"We're not fearful of doing that in terms of the way we coach and the way we tactically set out because we want to be flexible and the players will know their roles and responsibilities inside and out.
"You've seen us go to a three at the back, you've seen us play 4-4-2 and you've now seen us play 4-3-3 so that shows we are adaptable and who knows, we might surprise people again in future weeks - at least it's not boring!"