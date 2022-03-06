Brady suggests Cobblers may need to win promotion to keep Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall is joint-top scorer for the Cobblers this season.

Jon Brady has suggested that Cobblers may well need to win promotion from League Two this season if they are to keep hold of in-form defender Fraser Horsfall.

The 25-year-old centre-back has enjoyed a superb season at both ends of the pitch. He's been the lynchpin of a defence which boasts the best record in the league whilst also contributing eight goals, level with top scorer Sam Hoskins.

However, with his contract up in the summer, his performances will not have gone unnoticed by other clubs.

"I obviously hope he will sign a new contract but let's get it right, he is ambitious," said Brady.

"We are in constant talks but we also have to let him play his game and we will just have to wait and see.

"We may need to be in the league above, I would suggest.

"We're in a good position at the moment but we just need to go game by game because we have seen in the last week or two how tough this league is."

Horsfall produced another outstanding performance when scoring two goals against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

"I thought Fraser led the team very, very well today," Brady added. "He was on the front foot, he won every header and he was totally dominant on set-pieces.