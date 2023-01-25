Jon Brady has stressed the importance of being ‘adaptable’ as the brutal wintry weather continues to cause havoc for football clubs all across the country, and the Cobblers are no exception.

Northampton’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Mansfield Town at Sixfields on Saturday was one of nine games postponed in the division after temperatures dropped to minus eight overnight, causing parts of the pitch to freeze.

"We were ready to play and we wanted to play," said Brady. "There would have been a really good crowd in and we had prepared ourselves to play.

"I've experienced this before in my career and some people might say that winters were a lot colder years ago but I just think some seasons can be like this and other seasons aren't.

"We're just going through a cold spell at the moment and we have been hitting minus eight, minus nine in the last few days and anything over minus four causes problems, even with the sheets on the frost can get through to the pitch.

"I saw the Saints the other day and what the Premiership do is absolutely brilliant and it means they can get their games on, but to have the finances to do that across the EFL would be huge.

"It is what it is and we have to adapt and find a way – everyone is in the same boat.”

Referee Geoff Eltringham with Cobblers CEO James Whiting and groundsman Paul Knowles during a pitch inspection before Saturday's game against Mansfield.

Not only is the weather causing matches to be postponed – another three in League Two were called off on Tuesday – but it’s also disrupting Town’s training schedule as they prepare for this weekend’s trip to Barrow.

"You're prepped and ready to go for the game and then it's called off, but even then you can't get on the grass because it's completely frozen,” Brady added.

"You have to get into the gym and do some bike work or certain other things to keep the bodies ticking over because you have prepped them for match day.

"It's about how best you can do that and how to get them ready for the next match day. It's just part of football and part of football. Things get called off and you have to be ready for the next challenge.