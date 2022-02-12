Brady still wants more despite 'good point' at Port Vale

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady felt his side 'could have been better' despite being pleased with the 'good point' they picked up at Port Vale on Saturday.

Defences were firmly on top in a tight and cagey encounter between promotion challengers at Vale Park as Town kept their third clean sheet in succession.

Vale created little while Cobblers also rarely threatened, though Mitch Pinnock was so close to converting Danny Rose's cutback in the second-half.

Asked if he's pleased with the result, Brady said: "It's a bit of both. You could say we are pleased but I thought we could have done better in moments.

"We started the game quite well and then we began to dominate possession and I felt we controlled the game but we just forced it a couple of times. We could have been a bit more patient and work better openings.

"It felt quite an attritional day because the wind was blustery and the pitch was heavy and that was the same for both teams but, overall, I think it's a good point.

"I watched Port Vale against Forest Green and they really took the game to Forest Green and they were unlucky not to come away with all three points.

"We had a lot of moments where we controlled the game, especially in the first-half, and we also had two real clear chances - Mitch is inches away from turning Rose's cutback.