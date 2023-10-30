Brady still has belief in Tyreece Simpson despite taking striker off while chasing a goal against Bristol Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady still has full belief in Tyreece Simpson after taking the striker off despite his side’s need for a goal during Saturday's defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Simpson, who joined on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer, started against Rovers with Kieron Bowie suspended and Louis Appéré injured, but he endured another frustrating afternoon as his wait for a first league goal continued.

He missed an early chance and then struggled to make much of an impression before being replaced by Ryan Haynes in the closing stages as Cobblers chased an equaliser.

"I put Sam (Hoskins) down in the middle who's a recognised striker and he (Simpson) hasn't got through a full 90 yet,” said Brady. "I felt he could have been better in the first half so I asked for more energy out of him and I thought he was a lot better in the second half.

"But he didn't look like he was going to be a threat towards goal and Sam is always a threat. I wanted Haynesy on at left wing so he could deliver into the box and it started to work with that chance for (Will) Hondermarck at the back stick.

"We created some good openings and we're playing good football but those decisions are what you live and die by as a manager and I have to look at the bigger picture – can he play again on Tuesday? I'd love him to be out there but I have no more offensive options and there’s a lot of things to juggle.”

Simpson looked destined to open the scoring in the first few minutes on Saturday when Patrick Brough’s cross fell to him just yards out, but somehow goalkeeper Matt Cox denied him.

"I want Tyreece to be more aggressive in that moment,” Brady added. “It would have been a huge boost for him and I think he can be more aggressive because strikers have to take that chance.