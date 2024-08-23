Jon Brady and Marc Leonard

Jon Brady sought the advice of former Cobblers loanee Marc Leonard before making the decision to sign Samy Chouchane.

Leonard knows all about what it’s like to impress on loan with Northampton from Brighton having done so for two seasons before earning a permanent move to Birmingham City earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old is also familiar with Chouchane having played alongside him for various Brighton teams, and he gave Brady the green light to bring him to Sixfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing how the move came about, Brady said: "I spoke to the loans manager at Brighton and I said I wanted a certain type of midfielder and over the period of time we had been speaking he told me that Samy would fit the profile that I'm looking for.

"I watched a lot of Samy's stuff and Marc helped a little bit as well because he's played with him and he knows him so we chatted about technical and tactical things.

"Obviously we have a fantastic relationship and Marc was very complimentary about Samy so I ticked a lot of boxes in trying to find out all the information I could and we're happy to have him with us.

"He is up to speed and ready to play. Overall he's played three 90 minutes at varying levels – Under-21s and a little bit with the first-team – so he’s right up to speed and ready to go.”