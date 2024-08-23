Brady spoke to Birmingham City midfielder Marc Leonard before making decision to sign Samy Chouchane from Brighton
Leonard knows all about what it’s like to impress on loan with Northampton from Brighton having done so for two seasons before earning a permanent move to Birmingham City earlier this summer.
The 22-year-old is also familiar with Chouchane having played alongside him for various Brighton teams, and he gave Brady the green light to bring him to Sixfields.
Discussing how the move came about, Brady said: "I spoke to the loans manager at Brighton and I said I wanted a certain type of midfielder and over the period of time we had been speaking he told me that Samy would fit the profile that I'm looking for.
"I watched a lot of Samy's stuff and Marc helped a little bit as well because he's played with him and he knows him so we chatted about technical and tactical things.
"Obviously we have a fantastic relationship and Marc was very complimentary about Samy so I ticked a lot of boxes in trying to find out all the information I could and we're happy to have him with us.
"He is up to speed and ready to play. Overall he's played three 90 minutes at varying levels – Under-21s and a little bit with the first-team – so he’s right up to speed and ready to go.”
