Brady 'so looking forward' to being back at home after six weeks away

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady cannot wait to get back to playing in front of home supporters at Sixfields when Crawley Town visit this weekend.

Northampton last played at home when they beat Leyton Orient on November 27, some six weeks ago.

Back-to-back trips to Exeter and Harrogate followed before the two scheduled home matches over Christmas were postponed for COVID-related reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Cobblers have won their last five league games at Sixfields and Brady wants to resume that strong connection this weekend.

“We’re so looking forward to getting back home because we all love playing in front of our fans," he said.

“We have talked about the connection and the fans have really got behind us in the last couple of home games and that’s been absolutely brilliant.

“They have been really vocal and hopefully we can get close to a full house on Saturday.

"We had close to 800 with us at Swindon and that was exceptional and I really appreciate our group of fans.

"I know we didn't send them home happy but they did all the right things to get there and get in and I think people need a day out enjoying the football for their mental health and their wellbeing.

"Unfortunately we couldn't give the fans what they wanted but we appreciated all of their efforts and we'll do everything we can this week to give them a good moment this weekend."

On facing Crawley, Brady added: "They have had a good run of results recently. I think it's only one loss in six, prior to that they had lost six in a row.

"But they have a lot of their starting XI back fit but our focus has to be on us and how we will look to exploit the opposition.