Brady so happy to complete deal for Appere as Cobblers get their man

Jon Brady believes Louis Appere will fit right in at the Cobblers after sealing a deal for the Dundee United striker late on deadline day.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs over the past few months but Northampton agreed a fee for his services earlier on Monday.

Appere has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal after moving from Scotland to Sixfields for an undisclosed fee.

Louis Appere. Picture: Pete Norton.

"Louis is a player who we believe is on an upward curve in his career and who fits our template and the way we want to play," said Brady.

"He is also someone who we feel we can work with and develop further moving forward and he fits our profile in that he is very mobile, he works hard for the team from the front and he has many of the attributes in his all round game we are looking for.

"We also think he will balance well with some of the other strikers we have at the club.

"He is a good age but with a good balance of a decent amount of experience behind him. A lot of clubs in higher divisions have been tracking him and we are pleased we have been able to bring him to Sixfields."