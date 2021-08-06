Brady 'so excited' and says Cobblers are 'ready to go' ahead of League Two opener against Port Vale

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady says he is 'so excited' to get the new season up and running ahead of tomorrow's opening-day clash against Port Vale.

After 12 signings, 11 departures and seven friendlies, it's time for the real stuff to start as Town begin their League Two campaign with the visit of Vale to Sixfields.

"What we want to do is give our supporters the very best of us and we want to give them belief and hope for the season ahead," said Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"First and foremost, we want to show them that we will work extremely hard and we will never give up and we will give everything for this football club.

"I'm so excited for our fans to see our team at home on the first day of the season but rest assured, we'll be organised, we'll be ready and we'll be prepared to go at the opposition. Like everybody, we're looking forward to it and I hope our fans are.

"Obviously there's been a lot of hard work in the off-season, we've retained nine players and added 12 and we've got to make sure we gel this group together as quickly as we can.

"We feel we have an exciting group and a group that's knitted together well throughout pre-season. It's a new team but everyone is excited."

It will be a big moment when Brady, who was appointed permanent manager back in May, walks out at Sixfields at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

But his focus is solely on the game and trying to start with three points.

"I've got a job to do and I've got to be very clinical in how we do it and what we do," he added.

"There's no point thinking about the romantic side of it for me because it's about us being organised, prepared and ready to go and making sure we are the best we can be.

"All things considered, it's a new group with new staff and we've really worked hard and I feel the staff and the playing group have gelled together.