Brady: Smith exit 'works for everyone'

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes Harry Smith s transfer to Leyton Orient is a move that 'works for everyone'.

The 26-year-old frontman, who had one year left on his contract, spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell but now departs the club on a permanent basis.

“I think the move works for everyone concerned,” said Brady.

“Harry is a lovely lad and he moves with our best wishes and I think a change of scene will do him good.

“He has been at the club a couple of years and possibly hasn’t played as many games as he would have liked and he is at that stage of his career where he will benefit from playing more regularly.