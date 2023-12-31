Tyreece Simpson

Jon Brady singled out Tyreece Simpson for special praise after the striker delivered arguably his most impressive all-round performance of the season against Lincoln City on Friday.

The on-loan Huddersfield Town man has endured a tricky first half of the season but he scored a stoppage-time winner against Oxford United just before Christmas and then was excellent during the 2-1 win at Sincil Bank.

"It was a great effort from the boys and I thought Tyreece epitomised our energy and desire out there,” said Brady. “He did not stop running and that's what we've asked from him. That's a young man who's probably freed himself up a little bit more and hopefully he gains a better connection with the fans now.

"It's testament to his character. Everyone goes through those difficult periods in life. I've been through it as a player and at times as a manager as well. You have to hold your hands up and be honest and speak with people about it because sometimes it's important to talk things through and not bottle it up.

"It's the same for people in all walks of life and you need to have good people around you, mentors who can help you, and he's got to see the positives in himself more. What he delivered against Lincoln was sheer effort and graft and work-rate and I was so pleased for him to produce a performance like that."

Simpson was at the heart of Kieron Bowie’s superb counter-attacking goal against Lincoln, with Brady adding: "It was an exquisite finish and the move leading up to it was excellent. Kieron is in fine form at the moment and he slotted that home so well. It was a special goal and he's got to enjoy that because he's a young man full of confidence.”

Attention now turns to the visit of Darrell Clarke’s resurgent Cheltenham Town on New Year’s Day.

Brady added: "I'd imagine it's probably two of the most in-form teams in the division at the moment because they've been going so well under Clarkey. I know him well and I've come up against him before.

"He's a fantastic person first and foremost and you cannot underestimate him or his team because he's got them firing and fighting and they're dragging themselves up the table. It'll be another huge battle.