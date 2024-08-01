Liam McCarron

Liam McCarron did enough with his performances both in games and in training to impress Jon Brady and convince the Cobblers boss to offer him a permanent contract.

The 23-year-old, who had a deal with a League Two club lined up whilst on trial at Sixfields, featured in three pre-season friendlies and has now signed a one-year contract with the option of a further year to become Northampton's eighth summer addition.

"Liam has done well on trial with us over the last couple of weeks and we are pleased to welcome him to the club," said Brady. "He has been training with us for a while now so we know he will fit in well with the group and we have been pleased with what we have seen.

"He is strong and he travels well with the ball. He can play in both attacking and defensive positions all down the left hand side and inverted on the right hand side offering flexibility in formations and systems and he has speed and the ability to break the back line in attack.

"Liam has a good pedigree, he has some big clubs on his CV but he is at the stage where he needs to start adding appearances to that CV. He is motivated to do that here and we feel we can help improve and develop his game.

“There was other interest in him and we are pleased he has chosen to join us.”