Brady shares the 'pain' of angry Cobblers fans after Rochdale defeat

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady was keen to go over and speak to a couple of angry Cobblers fans and hold his hands up following Saturday's defeat at Rochdale.

For the second time in a week Town's travelling support did not see their team score, and this time they did not even come away with a point, beaten by Tahvon Campbell's second-half winner.

The Cobblers created very few chances and were outplayed by Dale for the second time this season following their victory at Sixfields in August.

Brady's side remain second in League Two but that did not stop a handful of fans venting their frustrating following Saturday's game.

"Two of our fans were screaming and shouting at me after the game and I went over and just wanted to speak to them and ask what their concerns were," said Brady.

"They said it wasn't good enough and I agree with them, it wasn't good enough, and I wanted to go over and face them and say 'look, we didn't get it right as a whole group today and we will try and get it right on Tuesday night'.

"I wanted to show them that we are all in this together. I understand they have travelled a long way and I really feel their pain when we are not at our best but we are always trying and always work hard, even when it might not seem like that.

"They have paid good money and I feel their pain because that's not how we want to represent ourselves - we want to be better.