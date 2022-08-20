Brady shares Nigel Pearson's frustration after 'scandalous' and 'outrageous' refereeing decision during draw with Crewe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady was a happy man come the full-time whistle.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hit out at the ‘scandalous decision’ to allow Crewe Alexandra’s first goal to stand during Saturday’s eventful 2-2 draw.

Town fought back in dramatic fashion to snatch an unlikely point at Gresty Road when the in-form Sam Hoskins scored twice, including in the 97th minute, but that did not distract over Brady's anger from an earlier incident.

Courtney Baker-Richardson appeared to have clearly fouled Tyler Magloire on 26 minutes but no free-kick was awarded and he proceeded to smash a superb 25-yard shot into the top corner. He then added a second before Cobblers launched a dramatic comeback.

"I'm so disappointed with their first goal,” said Brady. “You watch it back and it's a blatant foul on Tyler - he comes through the back of him.

"Their players stop and unfortunately our players stop and Courtney Baker-Richardson stamps all over the back of Tyler Magloire. It's outrageous.

"He's got his studs on his back and he pushes off. It's absolutely blatant for everyone to see but the goal stands, which is scandalous.

"I know Court and I don't think it's deliberate because he's not that type of player, but it is a foul."

Earlier in the week, Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson expressed his frustration at the officials and even went as far to say as he has considered stepping back from football due to the poor standard of refereeing in the EFL.

"I saw what Nigel said in the week," Brady added. "I won't go down that route but I can understand his frustration because the referee is five yards away from the incident.