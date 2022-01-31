Brady shares his thoughts on Cobblers' three debutants against Salford

Jon Brady.

Manager Jon Brady was encouraged by what he saw from Cobblers' three debutants during Saturday's 1-0 win over Salford City.

Peterborough loanee Idris Kanu was in from the off and had some bright moments but also looked rusty, understandably so given this was his first appearance of any kind for nearly three months.

Tyler Magloire and Josh Eppiah were introduced with 20 minutes to play and both impressed, with the latter's energy and movement up front especially catching the eye.

Magloire's presence also allowed Cobblers to switch to three at the back and that ensured they saw the game out with few alarms.

"We changed shape and closed it out well and it was good to get the new boys on and give them a taste of it - that was really important," said Brady.

"Idris will get better. He hasn't played since November. That was his first game since then.

"He's been out at AFCON but he didn't get any minutes there so he's only been training and that was really tough for him, but we need to get him through some minutes.

"Josh has also only had 70 minutes of U23s football in the last three months because he's had various things with COVID and stuff like that.

"But I thought he came on and looked very sharp, and Tyler really helped us as well. He looked strong out there and he's got extreme pace."

Eppiah is Northampton's most recent addition having joined only 24 hours before they hosted Salford.

"I want to focus on the lads that have been with us as well because they have done brilliantly, but we have needed a bit of a lift and some freshness," Brady added.

"I've been tracking Josh and out of all the U23 players, he's very robust. He has had a tough deal with his injuries in the past but he's played first-team football and played in the top league in Belgium.

"He's got a robustness about him, he's got pace, he can finish and he has more experience than probably a lot of the U23 players.