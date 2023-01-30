Brady shares Clough's views on the January transfer window and says Cobblers won't do anything 'silly'

Jon Brady says he shares the view of Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough on the state of the January transfer window.

The biggest moves this month have surprisingly come at the bottom of the division with both Gillingham and Colchester United poaching players from League One, as well as League Two.

Mansfield themselves saw George Lapslie and Oliver Hawkins depart to the Gills, and in a recent interview, Clough said: “The financial packages that were put on the table were significantly more than we could get to – and we think we are good payers.

“Money does talk and Colchester and Gillingham have changed the landscape of the January transfer window to a large degree with the sort of deals they are offering. They're paying big fees and also matching that with big wages in an effort to avoid going out of the league.”

That has had a knock-on effect for the rest of League Two, including the Cobblers. Brady has previously admitted that the club have missed out on ‘one or two’ this month but he reiterated on Saturday that they won’t do anything ‘silly’ in the final hours of the window, despite Kieron Bowie’s injury.

"We have had some on our radar but we don't want to make snap decisions,” he said. "I saw the article with Nigel Clough's comments on the transfer window and he's absolutely right – the landscape has changed.

"We are not going to be railroaded into doing anything silly. Kieron (Bowie) has been an absolute superstar for us this season and his injury is a blow but even with him out, we feel we have a strong unit