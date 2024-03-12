Brady sees the positives after Cobblers are beaten by Blackpool
Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes it’s a sign of how far his side have come this season that they are disappointed to lose narrowly to Blackpool at Sixfields on Tuesday.
Town barely created a single chance all game and their lack of attacking firepower meant Matt Pennington’s scrappy second half goal was all it took for the play-off chasing visitors to come away with three points.
"In my opinion it shows how far we've come because we feel a little bit disappointed and the fans are a little bit disappointed and we're playing against Blackpool,” said Brady.
"They were tipped for automatic promotion this season and they are a team going for the play-offs and they have some very good players, but possession-wise I felt we went toe-to-toe with them.
"We couldn't find the solutions in attack because they dropped back into shape in the second half and they were very hard to break down. They are a very good side and have destroyed a lot of good teams recently.
"I thought there were spells where we played well but they score a goal from a set-piece, a scrappy goal, and that's disappointing because we should defend that better.”