Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes it’s a sign of how far his side have come this season that they are disappointed to lose narrowly to Blackpool at Sixfields on Tuesday.

Town barely created a single chance all game and their lack of attacking firepower meant Matt Pennington’s scrappy second half goal was all it took for the play-off chasing visitors to come away with three points.

"In my opinion it shows how far we've come because we feel a little bit disappointed and the fans are a little bit disappointed and we're playing against Blackpool,” said Brady.

"They were tipped for automatic promotion this season and they are a team going for the play-offs and they have some very good players, but possession-wise I felt we went toe-to-toe with them.

"We couldn't find the solutions in attack because they dropped back into shape in the second half and they were very hard to break down. They are a very good side and have destroyed a lot of good teams recently.