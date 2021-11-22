Brady sees so many positives in Cobblers' performance against Bradford

Jon Brady.

Cobblers' performance at Bradford City on Saturday was one that left manager Jon Brady with plenty to be positive about.

Town, coming off back-to-back defeats, had to weather a strong start by City at Valley Parade but they went on to control much of the contest.

Mitch Pinnock's terrific individual goal briefly had Cobblers on course for victory before Charles Vernam punished an error in the visiting defence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We knew how they would play," said Brady. "They sit deep and try and hit you on the counter-attack, that's what they work for, but we nullified most counter-attacks.

"The goal came off a throw-in, which was very disappointing, but I think we limited them to barely any chances on our goal.

"You look at the opposition and you set out to play a certain way and the game panned out how we thought it would.

"We felt we controlled the game in possession, which I thought was really good away from home at a team like Bradford.

"It's really pleasing when you set out to play a certain way and have a game plan and the players then carry it out on the pitch."

Pinnock charged from one end to the other before blasting past former Town goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell.

The returning Jack Sowerby, back in the team after a couple of weeks out, also played a big role in the goal by giving Pinnock an option.

"It was a fantastic goal by Mitch, he just drove and drove," Brady added. "Their lad slipped and he took up the space and what was good about that was Jack Sowerby making up the ground to give the last defender something to think about.

"He couldn't go out to Mitch so Jack played a big part in that goal because it opened the gap for Mitch to strike it and it was a tremendous strike.

"I thought Jack's composure on the ball was really good and it helped us be a lot more fluid so it was good to have him back.

"We will have to assess everyone because it was a very physical game but hopefully Jack and all of them came through OK and we haven't got any knocks."

Cobblers did have to stand firm in the closing stages when Bradford applied late pressure.

"The players deserve credit for managing the game really well on the pitch towards the end," Brady continued. "We showed our resolute we are.