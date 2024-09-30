Brady sees so many positives from 'fluid' Cobblers against Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady could hardly have been more positive about his side’s performance after their 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Cobblers made all of the running in the first half at Sixfields and really should have been out of sight – let alone in the lead – before half-time as Mitch Pinnock and Cameron McGeehan missed four good chances between them while Tariqe Fosu failed to convert from 12 yards.

Stags goalkeeper Christy Pym refused to be beaten and continued to frustrate Town in the second half, denying Tyler Roberts twice and McGeehan again, as goals from Will Evans and Aaron Lewis handed Mansfield victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think that's the most fluid we've been,” said Brady. “One of the chances came about from a move that starts with a goal-kick and that's something we worked on. We pass through the thirds and Cam's in on goal and you'd put your house on him scoring in that position.

Jon Brady

"Fair play, Pym was excellent and he made some very good saves, but we're improving. Our squad came in very late and players are still getting up to speed. Tyler is looking sharper and sharper and that's the same for Tariqe as well as one or two others.

"Samy Chouchane had a good 90 but we will have to see if those guys can do two games in a week. There are some real big positives. Obviously the result isn't what we wanted and we feel we have been sucker-punched a bit today.”

One big positive was the performance of Roberts, with Brady adding: "Tyler's performances are improving and that's because he's getting fitter. He created some opportunities and he had some himself, which is a huge positive for us, but I still think that, if we can keep him fit, it'll take a good month for him to really hit his straps.”