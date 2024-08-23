Jon Brady

Jon Brady says Cobblers will to go Barnsley this weekend looking to ‘attack’ the game as they aim for their first away points of the season.

Barnsley, now managed by Darrell Clarke, start tomorrow’s League One encounter as strong favourites given their promotion aspirations, but Town took a few big scalps last season and they’ll be hoping to add another one to their collection at Oakwell.

"There are definitely similarities to the side he (Clarke) had at Cheltenham last season from what I've seen,” said Brady. "There's an expectation that they should be in and around the play-offs or potentially the top two and that's pressure in itself for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we will go there and attack the situation like we always do and we can take confidence and belief from how we played away at Bristol Rovers and then getting our first win on Saturday."

Cobblers opened their account for the season with victory over Exeter City last time out, which was also the first time they’ve come from behind to win since returning to League One 12 months ago.

"It was really important for us to get that first win and put points on the board,” added Brady. “It was the first time we’ve come from behind to win since being back in League One and to do that in just the second game with this new group is really pleasing and it shows a lot of character and a lot of resilience.

"You don’t want to make it a habit but when you’re not quite at your best, it's really pleasing to turn it around and get the win, especially against a team like Exeter. They play a good brand of football but they’ve had their players in earlier.

"One or two have only joined us in the last week or so and we’re still trying to knit it together but we will get there with our group.”