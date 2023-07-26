News you can trust since 1931
Brady sees positive signs for Cobblers in Kidderminster draw

Kidderminster Harriers 2 Northampton Town 2
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read

Cobblers boss Jon Brady liked what he saw from his side, particularly in the first half, during their 2-2 draw with Kidderminster Harriers in Tuesday’s penultimate pre-season friendly.

Sam Hoskins finished off a well-worked move on five minutes before Mitch Pinnock’s excellent free-kick made it two as Town dominated the first half.

Brady rung the changes at half-time and subsequently his side became more disjointed and less dominant, and Kiddy earned a share of the spoils with two goals in 15 minutes.

Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady
"It was a very good, competitive game and in the first half it was the first time in pre-season that I felt we moved the ball really well,” said Brady.

"There was some real purpose to our play in that first half and it was good to watch and enjoyable at times. We need to sustain more pressure in the final third if we can a little bit more but there are always things to work on.

"Kiddy won promotion to the Conference last season and they’ve put a good squad together and had a strong side out tonight so it was a good workout for us.

"We got more minutes in the tank for all of the boys, which is the most important thing, and now we have one more pre-season game against MK Dons on Saturday. That’ll be another tough challenge but we’re looking forward to it.”

