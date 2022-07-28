Brady sees 'huge potential' in Magloire after Cobblers sign defender from Blackburn Rovers

Tyler Magloire.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady sees ‘huge potential' in new signing Tyler Magloire after the young defender was announced as the club’s 10th summer addition on Thursday.

The 23-year-old impressed during his time on loan at Sixfields last season. He joined in January and made 10 appearances before returning to parent club Blackburn Rovers with a serious shoulder injury at the end of March.

Now back fit, Magloire has featured for Rovers in pre-season but will be wearing the claret of Northampton for the next three years at least.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Tyler will need very little introduction to our supporters," said Brady. "He is someone who enjoyed a good loan spell here last season, fitting in well both on and off the field.

"Tyler is a very mobile defender, he has a lot of pace and he is another player with a huge amount of potential. As well as playing for us in League Two last season, he has also played in Championship, SPL, National League and League One and he is a player we think we can work with to improve and develop.

"He did really well for us last season before his season was cut short with injury but he is fit now and has played some pre-season games with Blackburn.