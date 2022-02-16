Brady sees Dyche as a first-team regular for the Cobblers in the future

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes young centre-back Max Dyche can push for a place in the first-team as early as next season following his loan switch to Brackley Town.

The 19-year-old has impressed supporters during his fleeting appearances both this season and last, but regular game-time is currently hard to come given the form of Jon Guthrie and Fraser Horsfall.

Tyler Magloire was also brought in on loan from Blackburn Rovers during the January transfer window as Brady looked to bolster his defence for Town's run-in.

Max Dyche.

That allowed Dyche to leave on loan for the second time this season following his previous spell at Kettering and he has already played twice for Brackley, who are pushing for the National League North title under Kevin Wilkin.

Brady has high hopes for Dyche and feels he can play be a regular for the Cobblers in the coming years.

"We have spoken to Max about his development and how we see him developing into a full Northampton Town first-team player and when I say full, I mean a regular," said Brady.

"Earlier on in the season he went out to Kettering and I thought that was really good for him. He played 11 games there and we were keen to then jump him a level and also get an extra centre-half in.

"We brought Tyler in from Blackburn, someone more experienced for our run-in, and he's come in and has done really well.

"I felt this was the next step for Max because we wanted to put him back out there. We wanted him to go out to a Conference club but we didn't quite get that so I thought the next best was Brackley.

"They are one of my old clubs and I think it's working well at the moment. We want to see them get into the Conference because it would be brilliant to have a local club in that league and I felt with the way they play, with a back three, that would help Max's development and Max could also help Brackley.