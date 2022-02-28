Brady sees big potential in former Inter Milan youngster Nolan

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has earmarked Ryan Nolan as 'one for the future' after snapping up the young defender on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old centre-back has agreed a deal until the summer of 2023 after spending the last few weeks training with the Cobblers.

The Irishman left his home country for Spain at the age of eight but was then picked up by Inter Milan's academy, where he stayed for four years before heading back to Spain with Getafe.

Ryan Nolan captained Inter Milan against Tottenham in the UEFA Youth League in 2018.

Only a serious ACL injury sustained last season prevented him from playing in La Liga.

"Ryan is a player who is very much one for the future," said Brady.

"He is a talented young player who was on a great career path before he suffered an injury but he has been training with us for a few weeks and has done well.

"We see a lot of potential in him and we think, as we have with a number of players, we can develop him further.

"As his background shows, he is a player with an excellent pedigree and a good upbringing.