Brady seeking 'different solutions' as depleted Cobblers aim to get back on track

Boss Jon Brady is searching for 'different solutions' to try and get depleted Cobblers back on track against Hartlepool United this weekend.

Town have two wins from their last seven but remain in an automatic promotion spot at the top of League Two, albeit only narrowly.

They occupy third place, above Bristol Rovers and Tranmere on goal difference only and just a point ahead of Newport County, with both Swindon and Sutton a further point adrift in seventh and eighth respectively.

Jon Brady.

The biggest game in the promotion battle this weekend sees ninth-placed Port Vale host Swindon. In theory, the Cobblers could drop as low as eighth if they were to lose against Hartlepool.

They will be without some key men for the game and central midfield is a particular cause for concern. Shaun McWilliams is out for the season and makeshift replacement Tyler Magloire dislocated his shoulder last time out.

Academy teenager Peter Abimbola may well be handed his first league start after coming off the bench against Bristol Rovers, or Paul Lewis could drop into a deeper role. Alternatively, Brady has the option to switch back to a three-man defence.

Young defender Max Dyche and 21-year-old midfielder Scott Pollock have both returned to the club from recent loan spells to provide some depth.

"We are having to find different solutions," said Brady. "We need to adapt and find a way to get the best out of the team and find the best combinations.

"We have players who can play in different positions. Sometimes you approach games in different ways and you might set up differently tactically but in other games, you'll say no and be strong in what you do.

"We have had flexibility throughout the whole season in terms of how we have played and how we have set up.

"We have changed shape when we felt we needed to and that has made us unpredictable to the opposition at times and a lot of the time we have come out on top.

"With the group we have available at the moment, there's lots of adaptability in there and also the ability to play certain systems so that isn't a problem for us."

Cobblers can look to the reverse fixture against Saturday's opponents for inspiration. They headed to Hartlepool in October in patchy form but whilst they were harshly beaten that day, their excellent performance laid the platform for a run of eight wins in 10.

"I remember the reverse fixture very well and we took a lot of heart from the way we played in that game," Brady added.

"We were disappointed with the goals we conceded on the day but we bounced back and went on a strong run and that helped put us in the position we're in now.

"We have bounced back many times this season and that's the aim again this week."

Brady will come up against a different face in the dugout though with Graeme Lee now in charge at Hartlepool after previous boss Dave Challinor left for Stockport County.

"They still have the same players but they play a fluid way and they are a very strong side," Brady added.