Brady seeing signs of progress after Cobblers beat Brackley
Town won 2-1 at St James Park through Jon Guthrie’s fine finish and an own goal as the likes of Tom Eaves, Cameron McGeehan and Sam Hoskins were all given 90 minutes.
"There was good pace to the game for the first 15 or 20 minutes but then I think the heat played a part and certainly the pitch did,” said Brady. “The pitch is magnificent but it was very sticky and dry for both teams.
"We are starting to improve. I wanted to give the majority of the team that started today 90 minutes and then the other part of the squad will get 90 on Tuesday (against King’s Lynn). We have a plan for every player and that will be evident as we build towards Bristol Rovers.
"All things considered, it was a good runout. Brackley have been the nearly men, I hate to say that because they were so close to the Conference again last season but they are at a very good standard and a good level so it was a strong test for us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.