Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady has revealed how Cobblers’ army of injured players are still doing their bit in the push for promotion by offering advice where needed before, during and after games.

Town have 11 players currently sidelined, including captain Jon Guthrie and vice-captain Aaron McGowan, but they continue to plough relentlessly on with Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Sutton United taking them five points clear of third place in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady and his coaches have created a remarkable spirit in the dressing room and every player is contributing to the cause, even those who are unable to take to the field.

"I think old-school management has gone out of the window a little bit,” said Brady when asked about his side’s resilience. “We just treat them like human beings first and foremost and show them lots of love and then try and organise them on top of that.

"We have unbelievable characters here. You have half the injured group turning up to drive the lads on. They were coming in at half-time (against Sutton) and I love the fact they came into the dressing room and were ghost coaching their team-mates and helping them.

"I asked them if would they do it and if they were seeing any little intricacies that they could help with. There's a little bit of magic which you can feel at the moment and that's really nice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Tuesday’s win at Sutton, Cobblers have now taken 25 points from their last 12 games, the best record in League Two in that time.

"Not many teams go to Sutton and get a result but for those players to do what they did was fantastic,” Brady added. “Some of them got off the treatment table and played and it's just incredible. Incredible.