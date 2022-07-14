Brady says there is still a lot of recruitment work to be done at Cobblers

Teenagers Harvey Lintott and Kieron Bowie are Brady's most recent recruits after they joined earlier this week, following Ben Fox, Ryan Haynes, Danny Hylton, Lee Burge, Sam Sherring and Akin Odimayo.

Having kept hold of the majority of players who went so close to promotion last season, things looks to be coming together nicely as the new season zooms into view, however Brady believes there is still plenty of work to be done.

He is particularly keen to strengthen in attacking areas.

Ryan Haynes was one a clutch of new faces in the Cobblers team for Wednesday night's 3-0 pre-season friendly defeat to West Bromwich Albion (Picture: Pete Norton)

Speaking after Wednesday's 3-0 pre-season friendly defeat to West Brom at Sixfields, Brady said: "I think, at our level, it's tough for teams to have that continuity between seasons but it is important and we have managed to keep probably 70 per cent of the squad.

"We just need to build around it. I'm not going to give any tangible amounts away but we still have a bit to go because we feel that's important for us to be competitive this season.

"We are still looking at the defensive line, the midfield line, in-between the midfield line and up top as well. That's pretty much it in a nutshell and as vague as I can be!

"We are working on a lot of things at the moment and conversations are always on going because we want to build strength and depth to the squad - that will be hugely important.

"We are happy with the business we have done so far but anyone can say it looks good on paper, it's about the substance when we get going and that's the most important thing for me and our staff and our group.

"It's about the substance and what we can produce. I don't think a certain few are at a level yet but the season is coming round pretty quickly and we need to try and hit the ground running."

Brady did include another trialist in the squad for Wednesday's friendly against West Brom.

The player in question played the final 20 minutes in an attacking midfield role.