Brady says squad players have to 'step up to the plate' as injuries hit Cobblers hard
Jon Brady says 'other players have to step up to the plate' after seeing his squad hit badly by injuries.
As well as seeing Tyler Magloire suffer a dislocated shoulder in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers at Sixfields, the Town boss revealed after the game that midfielder Shaun McWilliams is set to miss the rest of the season, and left-back Ali Koiki will be sidelined for a month.
Koiki's issue is a hamstring problem, while McWilliams' knee injury will see him out of action for at least six to eight weeks.
The club will be waiting news on the severity of Magloire's shoulder problem, but he is set to be out for a while as well, meaning the squad is being severely stretched at a crucial part of the season, with Josh Eppiah and Idris Kanu among the other players also sidelined.
"Shaun is done for the season, and Ali is out for three to four weeks with his hamstring, so it is tough, really tough," admitted Brady.
"It is hard for us, but we have got to find a way and other players have got to step up the plate."
Magloire was picked in central midfield in place of McWilliams on Saturday, but his early injury scuppered that plan.
Teenage academy product Peter Abimbola was then handed his chance and did really well, before being taken off for tactical reasons in the closing stages, and Brady says the injury issues are something he and his staff are simply going to have to deal with.
"We haven't made excuses, we put Tyler (Magloire) in midfield on Saturday and I thought he would do exceptionally well given the opportunity," said the Town boss.
"Peter (Abimbola) came on and did well, and he is physical enough to deal with things in there, and we have to find a way."