Brady says it's 'incredible' what Cobblers are doing given injury situation

Manager Jon Brady believes his players are doing an ‘incredible’ job to keep pace with their promotion rivals at the top of League Two in the face of an ever-growing injury list.

The Cobblers could potentially move level on points with second-placed Carlisle United should they beat Harrogate Town on Tuesday night, although third-placed Stevenage, who go to Wimbledon, could have something to say about that.

Northampton claimed their first win in five when they overcame further injuries to beat Colchester 1-0 on Saturday, lifting them up to fourth and within touching distance of the top three.

Jon Brady

"When you get to the business end of the season, you want to keep picking up points and you want to keep picking up wins,” said Brady. "Considering the injuries we picked up during the game, to come away with the win was extremely positive and I feel the players put the bodies on the line and it shows how committed our group is.

"Colchester have been on the up and they have recruited some top class players but we have gone there and ground out three points and in context it's a really important win.

"Like we've done all season, we have had to find a way and we have found a way to be fourth in the league and three points off second at the moment. It's incredible what these players are doing, their work-rate and effort. We are really thin on the ground at the moment but we keep finding a way and we have to keep doing that.

"We keep pushing and that's what are are all about – not giving up and always working hard.”

Unlike the previous weekend, Cobblers held onto their half-time lead against Colchester to emerge with all three points.

"The game management can still be better,” Brady added. “I felt there were a few moments where we still let them in on certain occasions but we are working on it and we are trying to get better.

"When the personnel changes so much, you can lose that rhythm and tempo and you lose some discipline and there's a few things we need to speak about and try and nail down.