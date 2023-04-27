Brady says Hoskins 'deserves all the accolades' after being crowned League Two's best player

Sam Hoskins and Jon Brady

Jon Brady says Sam Hoskins ‘deserves all the accolades’ after he was crowned League Two’s best player at the EFL Awards night on Sunday.

Brady’s unwavering faith in Town’s longest-serving player has been repaid in spectacular style this season, with Hoskins hitting the 20-goal mark in the league, the first Cobblers man to do so in 36 years.

"Sam deserves all the accolades,” said Brady. “He's worked extremely hard and I've always believed he's had that ability.

"I said a long time ago that his finishing ability in training was the best at the club and that's not changed no matter who has come here.

"It's just getting him into those positions more and giving him more opportunities and when he's in those positions, he's taken his chances.

"Full credit to him, he's worked hard and now he's taken over the captaincy and I'm really pleased for him."

Carl Piergianni and Andy Cook were also nominated for the top gong in League Two, but there are plenty of others who have enjoyed impressive seasons.

"I thought there were many strong candidates for the award this season,” added Brady. “Andy Cook has obviously had a great season and I felt (Lawrence) Vigouroux could have been nominated because he's been incredible in goal for Leyton Orient.

"Sometimes they overlook goalkeepers and defenders but for Sam to come out on top and win the award, he deserves it and not just because of the goals he’s scored.

"He's also played on the back-line and he's played in midfield and to score the goals he has and the assists, it's all credit to him.

"He loves football and he'll play anywhere for this club – I think the only position he hasn't played is goalkeeper!”

Hoskins was also named in the League Two Team of the Season alongside team-mate Mitch Pinnock.

Brady added: "Mitch wasn't getting in the team at Kilmarnock and we plucked him back from Scotland and we're so pleased to have him.