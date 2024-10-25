Brady says he has 'selection headaches' for Crawley visit after subs make an impact at Stockport

Jon Brady

The impact of the substitutes during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Stockport has given Jon Brady some ‘selection headaches’ when Cobblers host Crawley in a big game at Sixfields this weekend.

Brady stuck with the same starting line-up that beat Leyton Orient for the trip to Edgeley Park and Town kept it tight for 50 minutes against the ambitious, big-spending Hatters before making a flurry of substitutions.

Four subs were introduced before the hour mark and all four contributed to to an improved performance, particularly in attack, with Tyler Roberts and Tariqe Fosu both going close to scoring.

Cobblers have expended a lot of energy already this week and Brady must now decide whether or not to rotate against Crawley.

"The boys came through fine on Tuesday and we don’t have any injured players coming back but I think with everyone contributing it really gives confidence to the group and it gives me some real good selection headaches,” said Brady.

"That's really good and really pleasing and I could pick pretty much anyone to start at the weekend but we will need to rotate the group over the next few weeks.

"We feel we are just starting to gain some momentum and now it’s important we continue that. We’ve highlighted various things with the group and we feel it’s been better in the last two games but we always want to keep improving.

"We have played seven of the top nine and we’ve had one of the hardest runs so far but you have to play every team at some point so why not now at the start of the season? We face every challenge head on and we feel we can be really competitive.”

Crawley, who won promotion through the League Two play-offs last season, generally played a possession-based style under previous manager Scott Lindsey but they had less of the ball during Tuesday’s impressive 3-0 victory over Lincoln City.

Brady added: "We’ve been much better defensively in the last two games but we want to see a continual improvement and the opposition we face this weekend are very good at pulling you apart and they have a fluid style of play.

"That will test us and we know how hard the challenge is. Crawley have a new manager and he’ll make tweaks and implement his style but they try to make the game expansive and look to stretch you.”