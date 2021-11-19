Brady says he has no 'huge concerns' over dip in form as Cobblers prepare for Bantams trip

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Jon Brady insists he has no 'huge concerns' over the Cobblers' recent dip in form - and has called on his players to improve their consistency.

After a run of four straight league wins fired Town into the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two, Brady's side have endured a difficult couple of weeks, failing to win any of their past four matches in all competitions.

Just one of those was in the league though, with last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Bristol Rovers sandwiched in between a couple of FA Cup ties with Cambridge United and a Papa John's Trophy loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s.

That means the Cobblers travel to Bradford City on Saturday still in very good shape in the table, sitting in fourth place, just two points off the top three and four points adrift of leaders Forest Green Rovers.

The two defeats suffered in the past week, with the 3-1 loss at Cambridge following on swiftly from the loss at the Memorial Ground, disappointed Brady, but he still believes his players are on the right track.

The team just needs to sharpen up.

"We need to be consistently better at what we do," said the Cobblers boss.

"There are certain things in and out of possession which we have come away from a little bit and we've highlighted that to the players.

"We need to get back on track but there are no huge concerns.

"Bristol Rovers was a huge challenge and we have no divine right to be where we are or win every game of football in leaguetTwo.

"We have to earn the right.

"At Bristol, we needed to win the battle first and then earn the right to play on top of that.

"Cambridge was a different challenge where we needed to be better in possession because they sat deep, but each game throws up different challenges and we have to be adaptable and flexible and do what we do really well consistently.