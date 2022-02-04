Brady says Dyche will benefit from regular football after loan move to Brackley Town

Cobblers defender Max Dyche has joined high-flying Brackley Town on loan.

The 19-year-old has moved to the National League North outfit as part of his development plan, and manager Jon Brady believes it will help his progress.

"We feel Max will benefit from playing regular first team football at this stage of his development," said manager Jon Brady.

Max Dyche.

"He is going to a good club, a club I know very well of course, and they are having a very good season.

"The chance for Max to go and play regular football in a squad pushing for promotion will be ideal for him.

"He had a successful spell at Kettering Town earlier this season and we hope this latest spell will be of just as much benefit for Max.

"As always with our players out on loan, we will monitor his progress closely and we wish Max and Brackley well."