Brady says 'connection' with Cobblers fans 'feels extra special' after 'amazing' night at Sutton

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says the connection between fans, players and staff ‘feels extra special right now’ after an ‘amazing night’ against Sutton United on Tuesday.

Town were severely depleted by injury once again down in the capital with captain Jon Guthrie the latest to be ruled out for the season before kick-off, followed by Jack Sowerby after just 24 minutes.

However, roared on by their superb supporters, who never stopped singing throughout the 90 minutes, Cobblers dug as deep as they ever have done to win 2-1 and move five points clear in the race for automatic promotion.

Reflecting on Tuesday's win, Brady said: "It was just another step towards where we want to be but I'll reiterate our thanks to the fans for their support and how vociferous they were. It was an amazing night in terms of how they got behind us and what a difference they made.

"The players mentioned it as well and there's a great connection there. It really does give you a lift and the noise that they were making was incredible. I felt they put a barrier up to protect our goal. It was special.

"I can't praise the fans enough. They have been incredible. There's a connection between the players and the fans and the staff and we've had that all along but it feels extra special right now and they are doing everything they can and they can see the players are doing everything to get a result.

"What's riding on these games adds to the atmosphere and this is what you work for as a footballer and as a manager. You work hard to be right up at the top end of the league at this stage of the season and these are the fruits of our labour going back over the last two and a bit years.